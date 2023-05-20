WESTERLY — The Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition will celebrate Juneteenth with a free, family friendly event titled "Celebrating the Journey" on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westerly Post Office, 5 High St.
The celebration will feature performances and entertainment by local musicians, a presentation of African American history in "Generations" by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, a performance by the talented youth dance troupe of Blooming into Greatness, and guest speaker Kevin Booker, a New London author, civil rights activist, and college professor. There will be games, crafts, an art project with a professional artist, an interactive timeline project, and traditional foods.
Juneteenth, a new federal holiday celebrated on June 19, memorializes the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, first learned of their freedom, which the Emancipation Proclamation had declared almost three years prior in 1863. The day is dedicated to freedom and justice and honors the journey of enslaved persons in the United States.
"I think that the observation of Juneteenth emphasizes that, regardless of our differences, everyone deserves to be treated equally. This holiday reinforces that all people have the right to pursue happiness," said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Rebecca J. Walker. "It's a day to remind ourselves to treat others with kindness and acceptance just as we want to be treated. It's another step in the movement to spread kindness everywhere, every day. If we all did this, what an amazing world we would live in!"
The group is looking for help with refreshments, children's activities, as well as set up and clean up. For more information, email westerlyarc@gmail.com or visit westerlyarc.weebly.com.
