WESTERLY — Officials from the union that represents emergency medical technicians who work for the Westerly Ambulance Corps and representatives of the organization's board of governors will meet later this month to continue negotiations that have been occurring for about a year but have yet to result in an agreement or contract acceptable to the two sides.
Carl Sposato, president of the Westerly Ambulance Corps Board of Governors, confirmed in a brief e-mail statement to The Sun that a negotiation session is scheduled for June 28. The statement was issued in response to a request for an interview for an article about the EMTs' decision to unionize and seek a contract that was published on June 19.
"We continue to bring offers to the table in bargaining and are hopeful for an agreement," Sposato said.
Last week the five elected leaders of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 732, the union that represents Westerly Ambulance Corps' paid EMTs, submitted a statement outlining reasons for a vote of no confidence in the board of governors. Stagnant wages since 2018 have caused EMTs to find work elsewhere and is causing a staffing predicament that affects the corps' level of service, according to the statement.
Similar to how many fire departments that have had to slowly take on paid employees due to a dearth of volunteers, so the ambulance corps has transitioned from being a strictly volunteer-dependent organization to one that uses paid employees for a majority of calls, union members told The Sun.
The Board of Governors is working to steer the organization through operational challenges, Sposato said.
"We have experienced many financial issues related to income, from COVID-related, to low percentage of payment from insurance companies ... both have significantly decreased our organization's income," Sposato said.
The organization is working to increase the amount of payment it receives for services from insurance companies and has enlisted the assistance of state legislators in the effort, Sposato said.
The workers unionized about a year ago following previous efforts to secure a raise for the employees, who include basic emergency medical technicians, cardiac EMTs and paramedics. Despite the negotiations, the local union and the Board of Governors have never agreed on a contract.
The union is seeking a three-year contract with wage increases of 2.5% in each year. The corps offers a $16 per hour starting wage to new EMTs, members of the union said.
Other ambulance organizations in the region are also facing financial struggles. The Ashaway Ambulance Association received just a 14% return on $750,000 in services the organization sought payments for in 2021, according to Eric Perrin, treasurer of the Ashaway Ambulance Association. Perrin discussed the situation with the Hopkinton Town Council in May.
