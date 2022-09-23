PROVIDENCE — A West Greenwich man, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, was taken into federal custody after agents seized six “ghost guns,” three silencers, and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition from his home, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said Thursday.
According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified the residence of Walter Garbecki, 37, as being associated with at least seven purchases and deliveries of kits and firearm parts used to assemble “ghost guns,” firearms without serial numbers and other manufacturer or importer markings, rendering them difficult to trace by law enforcement officials. Garbecki also placed and received at least seven orders for various types of ammunition, police said.
On Sept. 20, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search of Garbecki’s residence and seized four fully functioning ghost guns and two in various stages of assembly, three silencers, approximately 1,500 rounds of ammunition, and various parts and kits used to assemble “ghost guns.”
According to court records, Garbecki, was previously convicted in Rhode Island state court on charges of sale or possession of silencers; unlawful devices attached to a semi-automatic weapon allowing automatic fire; possession of a firearm while delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance; and drug trafficking. He was released from the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institutions in September 2020 and is currently on state probation until September 2030.
