WESTERLY — The state’s push to inject $100 million into 23 projects that create affordable housing will benefit a Westerly developer with plans to build off Wells Street.
The Southpoint Commons project in Westerly, which would culminate in 72 housing units, is one of just two developments in Washington County to receive such funding. Reynolds Farm II, a 40-unit senior housing development in North Kingstown, is the other.
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Housing announced Thursday that more than $101 million is available to support the construction and preservation as well as operating costs of more than 1,400 units of housing across Rhode Island. Of the 1,481 units, more than 1,200 will be affordable housing.
“For Rhode Island to be an attractive place to live, work and raise a family, we must address the availability and quality of housing,” McKee said. “That means everything from providing supports to those experiencing homelessness, to increasing affordable housing, to ensuring we build more workforce housing for our middle-class families.”
The $101 million in funding comes from various federal and state resources, including $82.9 million from McKee’s $250 million budget investment in affordable housing and homelessness support programs.
In January, the Westerly Planning Board reviewed Southpoint Commons and approved a comprehensive permit application from Fifty-One Franklin LLC and Dakota Partners, which has proposed the housing development, a pair of three-story residential buildings targeted for a 7-acre parcel off 111 Wells St.
As part of the project, 57 of the units would be low- and moderate-income affordable units, with 15 market-rate units. There will be 36 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units.
The plans also call for a clubhouse with fitness room, offices, kitchen and community room and a playground.
The town’s zoning code typically allows development of multi-family housing with a special use permit from the Zoning Board.
However, the application was submitted as a comprehensive permit process. The process gives developers a break on local density requirements and allows for an expedited review process in return for a percentage of project units being reserved for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Documents from Rhode Island Housing show its Board of Commissioners on May 18 recommended an award of $5 million from the federal Development of Affordable Housing 2 Program, also known as the ARPA Production Fund Program, to Southpoint Commons. It also approved a reservation of $1.2 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for the $23 million project.
Additionally, Southpoint received preliminary approval for a HOME Investment Partnerships Program loan of $1 million and a HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan loan in the amount of $2 million.
The Funding Committee awarded Southpoint Commons the third highest score in the 2023 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits round based on the strength of the application and other criteria.
A monitoring agent approved by Rhode Island Housing will monitor and certify compliance with the affordable housing provisions of the state’s Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
Since the Westerly project came on the radar last fall, neighbors have expressed concerns about traffic on Wells and Franklin streets, as well as concerns over the size of a surrounding buffer area.
But the proposal also would chip away at what local leaders and social service agencies point out is a dearth of affordable housing in the region.
The town is taking steps of its own to address the problem. On March 27, state Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown) held a community forum on affordable housing, with town councilors including President Edward Morrone and Vice President Kevin Lowther II in attendance.
Lowther said the town has about 11,000 households and has met only about 5.1% of its state-mandated goal of 10% affordability.
“We’re short about 550 right now,” he said at the time. “We need to make a plan for 550 additional low- (and) moderate-income housing units.”
The council also recently formed an ad-hoc study committee on affordable housing, and is appointing members to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.