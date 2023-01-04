WESTERLY — Two buildings offering 72 multifamily affordable housing units could be coming to Wells Street in Westerly.
The Planning Board is reviewing Southpoint Commons, a comprehensive permit application from Fifty-One Franklin LLC and Dakota Partners, which has proposed the housing development for a 7-acre parcel off 111 Wells St.
As part of the application, 54 of the units would be low- and moderate-income deed-restricted units.
Talks with the board began last Oct. 18 and the application was deemed complete on Nov. 23. The board began its review at its regular December meeting and will continue it at a special meeting on Jan. 10, when additional public comment will be allowed.
After initial meetings with the town, the applicants reduced the number of buildings on the site from three to two, and reduced the height of the remaining buildings by three feet, attorney Matthew Landry said.
“We’re still asking for a slight height waver,” Landry said. “It really concerns just the top peak of the building, and we needed to do that in order to conform with architectural design and make it compatible with the surrounding area.”
The buildings also were moved further into the site to create a larger buffer with neighboring residences, Landry said.
The town’s zoning code typically allows development of multi-family housing with a special use permit from the Zoning Board.
However, the application was submitted as a comprehensive permit process. The process gives developers a break on local density requirements and allows for an expedited review process in return for a percentage of project units being reserved for low- and moderate-income individuals.
According to Town Planner Nancy Letendre, the property was the subject of a 2018 Master Plan approval for multifamily housing and the development of three 6,000-square-foot office buildings and associated parking on one of the four lots, number 25. That Master Plan approval was extended and is proposed to be amended to include the additional proposed development on adjoining Lot 24.
As part of the proposal, the two apartment buildings will each have three stories and contain 36 units. Seventy-five percent of the units will be deed-restricted to low- or moderate-income households earning 60% or less of the area median income, and a portion within that group will be deed restricted to households earning 30% or less of AMI. The remaining 18 will be market-rate units.
A monitoring agent approved by Rhode Island Housing will monitor and certify compliance with the affordable housing provisions of the state’s Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
Two-bedroom units totaling 880 square feet each would make up 75% of the development, with the remaining 25% designed as one-bedroom dwellings of 675 square feet. The plans also call for a clubhouse with fitness room, kitchen and community room and a playground.
Neighbors of the proposed project said they’re concerned about the flow of traffic in the area and congestion of vehicles that become backed up on Wells and Franklin streets at the busy intersection.
Anthony Inzero grew up on Wells Street and returned to his home to care for his mother.
“Over the years, my mother and I have noticed increasing traffic on Wells Street, with the pandemic accelerating this trend as more people moved out of the cities and into less dense communities like Westerly,” he said.
He notices a steady stream of vehicles daily and assailed the traffic study as flawed.
“Existing residents of Wells Street would have to contend with increased daily traffic volume from 72 apartments and their 114 parking spaces as residents use their cars to go about their daily business,” he said.
Dakota properties proposes striping the eastbound lane of Wells Street at the driveway entrance and installing “Do not block the box” signs to help alleviate bottlenecks.
“We’re not against doing secondary access to Franklin Street. We’ve put it on the plan and considered both options,” Landry said. But at present, he said, data supports a single access on Wells Street.
“Whatever tenant goes to the other parcel (Lot 25) will dictate the traffic needs at that point and it can be reassessed,” he said.
Letendre said the Architectural Review Board has recommended developing the Franklin Street access and making it right-turn only for both ingress and egress.
“It’s known that Franklin Street is very difficult,” she said. “We’re going to be debating what to do with Route 1,” she said. “We’re going to look at the areas individually to do some better transportation planning as well as other things.”
