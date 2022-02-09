WESTERLY — Following a 20-hour labor with her first child, local resident Kelsey Petrie figured she’d at least have time to get her pants on before she needed to head to the emergency room for the birth of her second child.
She never made it to the hospital.
Following a night filled with contractions, the 23-year-old Westerly mom was at her home on Feb. 1 and had sent her husband Walter, a machinist’s mate 1st class petty officer with the U.S. Navy, off to work, telling him she’d be OK. She hadn’t had any real activity in several hours, Petrie recalled, and she truly believed it would be some time yet before the new arrival would join the family.
The next thing that Petrie knew, the contractions returned and she was in labor. Just 30 minutes later, she was entering Westerly Hospital with the help of a response team from Westerly Ambulance with newborn Wells Bradley Petrie having already been welcomed to the world in the back of the ambulance.
“It was something, alright. He came fast,” she said with a smile and laugh as she recalled the story with the first responders who aided her on Wednesday. “My husband missed it, which I do wish could have been different, but I still wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Petrie and her children stopped by the Westerly Ambulance Corps headquarters on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon to say thank you to Paramedic Supervisor Michelle Disandro, Paramedic Stephen Babcock and Cardiac EMT Emma Butler, who together helped Petrie through her delivery on the way to the hospital.
Both mom and baby were happy and healthy on Wednesday afternoon as Kelsey Petrie offered donuts and cards and introduced all three first responders to baby Wells and allowed them to hold him. She said she was thankful for the help they provided — and their understanding as she reached a decibel level she didn’t realize she was capable of reaching.
“That’s for handling my screams. Trust me, I know I’m loud,” she said as she gave a card to Babcock.
“I think under the circumstances, it was expected,” he joked back.
For Disandro, a 20-year EMS veteran, this was the fifth baby she has delivered in her career. This one was different though — all the others had been delivered at home and not in a moving ambulance.
Undeterred by the challenge, Disandro said they were about halfway to the hospital and it appeared she would be able to be admitted before having the baby. The ambulance had just passed the Kenyon exit off Route 78 when Disandro said she looked up and saw Petrie’s face. She also saw where the labor process was at and knew any hope of getting to the hospital before delivery was gone.
“She just had this look like she was trying to help us get her there and was holding back. I told her ‘go ahead and push, the baby is coming.’”
By the time the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the only thing left to do was to check the vital signs of both Kelsey and Wells and help baby and mother get comfortable.
It was a great experience for the whole team, Westerly Ambulance EMS Chief Melissa Davy said, and helped provide a unique opportunity for different generations to share knowledge. Davy noted that each EMT had different experience — alongside Disandro, Babcock has 10 years of experience and Butler is the youngest and a relatively new member of the team — and it allowed for a seasoned veteran to share knowledge with a dedicated team member and newcomer simultaneously.
“These opportunities don’t come around every day. Here we had someone who could both provide a quality response and share her knowledge with staff who will still be serving the community for years to come,” Davy said.
In the coming months, Kelsey is preparing to move north to live near her mother, Kimberly Burke, as her husband prepares for transfer and deployment, and the couple hopes to someday settle where Burke lives, in the town for which her youngest son is named, Wells, Maine.
“We always enjoyed going to the beach and have discussed maybe living there someday. That’s where Wells get his name,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.