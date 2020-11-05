WESTERLY — Four golf pros at Weekapaug Golf Course took to the greens to raise some green for South County Habitat for Humanity recently.
The late-summer event at the private, members-only club raised $19,000 for the organization that works to eliminate substandard housing. It was the third annual fundraiser hosted by the course to benefit Habitat. The first two raised $9,000 and $13,000 respectively.
The four pros played 54 holes on the 9-hole course on a late-summer day to raise funds and awareness for South County Habitat’s home-building mission.
"Given the times, we just weren't sure how this year would go, so we were completely blown away as the total kept climbing ... $19,000 is truly astonishing," said Colin Penney, South County Habitat for Humanity executive director, in a news release.
The funds were particularly welcome since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the agency to close its ReStore thrift shop for several months earlier this year.
"I think it is also timely as we just closed an application round for home ownership units in Westerly, and received more than 80 inquiries. Unfortunately, we only have three units available, so it’s clear there is more work to be done in Westerly to make housing accessible for everyone, and it’s a good feeling knowing that we have support of the community behind us,” Penney said.
Christopher Colucci, head golf pro at Weekapaug Golf Course, said the fundraiser presents club members with an opportunity to support the region.
"It's a credit to our members. They believe in Habitat's mission and truly love the Westerly area and want to do what they can to support it, even those who are here only for the summer," Colucci said Thursday.
Colucci said he had hoped to organize a club fundraiser for years and developed the event for Habitat after discovering that Penney, a childhood friend from their hometown of Shelburne, Vt., worked for the agency.
The event gives the pros, who spend most of their time giving lessons, an opportunity to play.
"It's sort of a performance pay type of thing with a lot of good banter out there," Colucci said.
Colucci said he is hopeful other golf clubs will follow the Weekapaug club's lead and develop fundraisers for other nonprofit organizations.
"The response has been great. Our goal the first year was $1,000 and we exceeded that, and it keeps growing. I'm hoping that in another 10 or 15 years we could raise $250,000 and actually build a house for a family," Colucci said.
South County Habitat for Humanity plans to recognize Weekapaug Golf Club as Habitat’s Community Partner of the Year at an upcoming annual meeting later this month.
For more information on South County Habitat for Humanity, call 401-213-6711 or visit www.southcountyhabitat.org.
