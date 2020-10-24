WESTERLY — The Westerly Community Credit Union will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys and selling $1 paper medallions from Nov.1-30 to benefit the Minis Making A Difference charity. Donated toys will be accepted during regular business hours at all four credit union branches located in Westerly, Richmond and Wakefield.
All toys and donations will benefit the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Operation Christmas at Central Baptist Church. The Minis Making A Difference Toy Drive will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at MINI of Warwick.
For more information about donations, contact the Westerly Community Credit Union at 401-596-7000 or visit westerlyccu.com.
Sun staff
