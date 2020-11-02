WESTERLY — A water main break on White Rock Road Monday morning left thousands of Water Department customers with nothing but hissing and gurgling coming out of their taps.
The break left residents, businesses and schools without water, prompting Westerly High School, Stonington High School and West Vine Street School to send children home. Westerly students were required to resume class via distance learning after their 9:15 a.m. dismissal, according to an email to parents from Principal Michael Hobin, while Stonington students were not required to continue classes at home.
All after-school activities were canceled in Stonington, including scheduled sports home games. Away games are still being played.
According to a Water Department employee reached at the business office, the repair of the line, which is in front of its main well facility, should be done in "several hours," although an email sent to Stonington residents from the town's police department said Westerly Water "hoped to have the repair done before the day is over."
Other Water Department customers reported brown water, which officials said should improve if customers run the cold water for a while.
If strange noises are coming from your pipes or water meter, the department suggests turning off the water at the main shutoff valve until water service is restored.
