Crew with the Westerly Water Department is on scene of a water main break on School Street in Westerly on Friday, May 28, 2021. Apparently construction work rupture a water main and sheared off a valve. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

WESTERLY — Water service to homes in the School Street area was disrupted briefly on Friday afternoon after a temporary pipe was disturbed.

Chief of Police Shawn Lacey, who is serving as acting town manager while Town Manager J. Mark Rooney is on vacation, said officials believe a vehicle struck a temporary water main that is in use on School Street as part of a road reconstruction project. A coupling on the water main loosened, causing a leak in the pipe, Lacey said.

The leaking pipe was repaired in about 30 minutes. The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The service disruption occurred during the repair.

- Dale P. Faulkner

