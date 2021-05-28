WESTERLY — Water service to homes in the School Street area was disrupted briefly on Friday afternoon after a temporary pipe was disturbed.
Chief of Police Shawn Lacey, who is serving as acting town manager while Town Manager J. Mark Rooney is on vacation, said officials believe a vehicle struck a temporary water main that is in use on School Street as part of a road reconstruction project. A coupling on the water main loosened, causing a leak in the pipe, Lacey said.
The leaking pipe was repaired in about 30 minutes. The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The service disruption occurred during the repair.
- Dale P. Faulkner
