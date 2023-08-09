WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council has published a re-notice of an application from the Watch Hill Yacht Club for dredging work at 1 Fort Road in Watch Hill.
The project will include a permit to dredge the areas near the existing bulkhead, according to the notice. The work is estimated to remove approximately 765 cubic yards of sediment. Dredging activity will occur on the west side of the club building in an area of approximately 12,200 square feet and on the east side for approximately 4,200 square feet. The material has been tested and is acceptable for reuse on the nearby Watch Hill Beach, according to the notice. Plans of the proposed work may be seen at the CRMC office in Wakefield.
Also, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Office of Water Resources Water Quality Certification Program is reviewing the same proposed activity for compliance with the state’s water quality regulations.
Objectors must attend the scheduled hearing and give sworn testimony. A notice of the time and place of a hearing will be provided as soon as possible after receipt of a request for hearing. Hearing requests should be in writing and be received at the CRMC office on or before Sept. 8. Comments can be accepted via email at cstaff1@crmc.ri.gov or by mail to Coastal Resources Management Council, O. S. Government Center, 4808 Tower Hill Road, Rm 116; Wakefield, RI 02879.
