Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.