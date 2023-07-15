WESTERLY — Ownership of the historic Watch Hill Lighthouse is set to change hands from the federal government to a local nonprofit group with a long track record of caring for the maritime navigation beacon.
The lighthouse is one of three in Rhode Island that will go to new owners who will preserve them for future generations. Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown will be turned over to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Sandy Point Lighthouse in Prudence Island will be transferred to the Prudence Conservancy.
In Westerly, the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association will take on the role of ownership from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deemed the lighthouses as “excess property.”
“This is great news,” Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association Ann Snowden Johnson said. “The lighthouse has held a prominent and significant place in the greater Westerly community for over two centuries.”
Johnson said the 45-foot tower’s construction of Westerly granite and the light’s vital position as a protective signal within the shipping industry highlight the importance of Westerly and the village of Watch Hill to the history of Rhode Island.
She said the association looks forward to advancing its mission to preserve and protect the structures and open park space for the enjoyment of the public and to providing enriching education about the importance of the site to visitors.
“We are thrilled to begin this next chapter of our stewardship of this beloved landmark,” she said.
An alternative, had the transfer deal not gone through, could have seen one or all of the lighthouses sold to private parties for development as they saw fit.
Built in 1855, the Watch Hill Lighthouse tower and its surrounding structures are part of the Watch Hill Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The association will also take ownership of the oil house built in 1855-56, a brick signal house from the early 20th century and a workshop built in 1939 as part of the transfer.
From the 1850s until 1939, the U.S. Lighthouse Service operated the lighthouse. In 1939, the service merged with the Coast Guard, which took over operations until 1986, when the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association began maintaining the property through a temporary agreement with the Coast Guard.
While the lighthouse itself and adjacent structures are not open to the public, the lighthouse grounds are accessible via a private road and are open from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round. Vehicles are permitted only for seniors and people with disabilities.
On select weekday afternoons, visitors can tour the association's museum on site, which is open to the public and tells the history of the lighthouse. It also contains artifacts and photographs illustrating the structures at various historic periods and showcases the original Fourth Order Fresnel Lens.
In 2019, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) secured $220,000 in federal funding for the Coast Guard to perform an environmental site investigation and remediate lead hazards in the soil around the Watch Hill Lighthouse.
Reed’s office made the announcement of the new pending agreements on July 9.
“These lighthouses are part of Rhode Island’s history and continue to serve as local landmarks, boosting tourism and preserving public spaces with breathtaking views,” Reed said. “Transferring ownership to local care and ensuring the preservation of these sites is a win for the community. It ensures public access and will keep the lighthouses standing as symbolic beacons for future generations.”
Reed also is working on new legislation, the LIGHTS Act, to make new federal grants available for historic lighthouse preservation work.
Each of the three applications were approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service, which recommends the GSA go forward with transferring ownership.
The agreements were reached after a multi-year process that included action by a variety of federal agencies and entities, such as the Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Interior and the National Park Service. The final step is for the U.S. General Services Administration to officially accept the recommendations from the National Park Service.
Since the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000 was enacted, the federal government has transferred ownership of more than 150 lighthouses to applicants nationwide, with 81 transferred to governments and nonprofits at no taxpayer cost and another 70 auctioned off, raising more than $10 million for the Coast Guard to reinvest in its aids to navigation mission, according to GSA.
Under the law, nonprofits and local and state governments may apply for ownership and caretaking responsibilities of the former federal properties. Successful applicants must show they can maintain and preserve the lighthouses and make them open to the public for educational, cultural and recreational uses.
In some cases, including at Watch Hill, the Coast Guard will continue operating the lights and fog horns as active navigation aids, as needed. But going forward, the day-to-day operations of the three Rhode Island lighthouses will be turned over to their new owners.
The Ocean State is currently home to 22 working lighthouses, as well as the ruins of several more.
Last year, the town reiterated its support of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association as the potential new owner of the Watch Hill Lighthouse in a letter to the U.S. National Park Service from Town Manager Shawn Lacey.
"The Town of Westerly is looking forward to welcoming the property back into local ownership. The deep respect that the citizens of Westerly feel toward the property reflects a land ethic passed from generation to generation within our community; as well as a reflection of the fine work the U.S. Coast Guard has provided protecting mariners and Westerly's shores, preserving the property and welcoming visitors," Lacey’s letter said.
