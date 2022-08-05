WESTERLY — The Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association will participate in National Lighthouse Day on Sunday, Aug. 7, opening the Watch Hill Lighthouse Museum, Lighthouse Road, from noon to 4 p.m. There will be copies of a scavenger hunt available for children and adults.
The museum is regularly open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Sept. 8.
