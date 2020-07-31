WESTERLY — Large crowds attributed to COVID-19, the summer heat, and our local pop mega-star have combined to force visitor limitations at the Watch Hill Lighthouse.
While pedestrian visitors to the historic lighthouse have full and normal access during regular hours of operation, vehicular traffic has been limited to weekends.
"We have had enormous trouble with crowds, difficult people, illegal all-day parking and visitors ignoring the no sanitation facilities and using the rocks. We had to hire a policeman two weekends ago to work alongside our security guard," said Ann Snowden Johnson, president of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association Board, in recent comments sent by e-mail to The Sun.
Town officials have reported large crowds in Watch Hill and other coastal parts of the town since the spring and speculate that the influx is a response to the earlier COVID-19 shutdowns followed by intense heat this summer.
The association has also noted a slight bump in visitors since the release of "The Last Great American Dynasty," a song on the new Taylor Swift album that was released on July 24, Johnson said. The song tells the story of Rebekah Harkness and her former house, the Bluff Avenue mansion Swift bought in 2013.
"We have had a slight uptick in traffic due to Taylor Swift’s song," Johnson said.
The association is opening the gate to the lighthouse property on weekends "and we are hoping to return to more regular gate openings on the weekdays," Johnson said.
The lighthouse grounds were closed from November into June while work to improve the grounds and to remove lead from the soil took place.
Lead paint, which is no longer used, had seeped into the soil from decades worth of paint jobs to preserve the iconic beacon that dates to 1856.
