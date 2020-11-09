WESTERLY — The Washington Trust Company was recently named one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list.
The list is developed by the magazine in conjunction with the Best Companies Group. Banks that make the list opt into the survey process and are not charged to participate. This year marks the eight year the New York-based magazine has produced the list.
Washington Trust is the only Rhode Island-based institution named on the list.
"As an employer, we strive to be a place where people aspire to work, are proud to work, and stay to build their lives and careers with us," said Edward O. Handy III, chairman and chief executive officer of Washington Trust, in a news release issued by the bank. "We’re extremely proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For, because it reconfirms our commitment to our employees and the consistent outstanding service they provide to our customers and our communities.”
The Best Banks to Work For program identifies, recognizes, and honors banks for employee satisfaction. The recognition is based on workplace policies and practices, as well as a survey of employees on work environment, morale, benefits, and growth opportunities.
This year the survey was focused on how banks have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to American Banker, Washington Trust Co. created a COVID-19 task force at the beginning of the pandemic, which was responsible for keeping up with the rapidly changing situation and establishing protocols for employees. This included getting anyone who could to work remotely and providing the necessary personal protective equipment to other staff members.
Washington Trust has $5.9 billion in assets and 598 employees, according to the magazine.
Best Companies Group managed the overall survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final list. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States.
