WESTERLY —The Washington Trust Community Skating Center will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25. The skating center, located at 61 Main St., offers 12,000 square feet of real ice on a 100’ X 120’ rink. Skates are available for rent and the center includes seating for 200 people to watch.
Public skate will be offered every day, along with designated adult skate and stick time. A youth and teen hockey league, for ages 5 through 17, will run from Dec. 5 to Feb. 22, on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The rink will also offer drop-in curling, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesdays from Nov. 29 through Feb. 28.
For the full schedule and rates, or more information, visit oceancommunityymca.org/locations/washington-trust-ice-rink or call 401-637-7902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.