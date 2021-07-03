RICHMOND — The Washington County Fair will sponsor a Queen and Princess Contest prior to the start of the Washington County Fair, which runs from Aug. 11 to 15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Route 112.
Applicants for the contest must be a resident of Washington County, a member of a Rhode Island Grange, or a member of a Rhode Island 4H or FFA Chapter. The Princess Contest is for girls age 14 to 16. The Queen Contest is for young women age 17 to 21.
Rehearsal for the contest will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m., at Richmond Grange Hall, 680 Usquepaugh Road, West Kingston. Judging will take place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m., also at Richmond Grange Hall.
The winners will be announced on the first night of fair, Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., on the main stage at the fairgrounds.
For more information contact Meghan Sears at 401-284-8898 or meghansrs@gmail.com.
