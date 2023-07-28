RICHMOND — The Washington County Fair will sponsor Queen and Princess Contests prior to the start of the Washington County Fair. The fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road.
Applicants must be either a resident of Washington County, a member of a Rhode Island Grange, or a member of Rhode Island 4-H or FFA Chapter. The Princess Contest is for girls age 14-16 and the Queen Contest is for ages 17-21.
A rehearsal will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m., at Richmond Grange Hall, 680 Usquepaugh Road, West Kingston. Judging will take place Sunday Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., also at Richmond Grange Hall. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, on the first night of the fair, at 7 p.m. on the main stage at Washington County Fairgrounds.
For more information, contact Meghan Sears at 401-284-8898 or email meghansrs@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.