WESTERLY — The WARM Center's Penguin Plunge, a New Year's Day fundraising event, has been postponed due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The center, which provides housing, meals, and social services, had planned to conduct its sixteenth annual plunge on Saturday at the Windjammer Surf Bar in Misquamicut.
The center plans to reschedule the event, according to a message on its Facebook page.
