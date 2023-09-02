WESTERLY — As dismal and dire as discussions about dying newspapers and democracy in danger can be, there is hope, said Walter V. "Robby" Robinson, the editor-at-large at the Boston Globe, Friday afternoon in a phone interview as he drove from Newport to Cape Cod, discussing the state of newspapers and journalism and his upcoming visit to Westerly.
Robinson, who served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer in Vietnam before joining the Globe as an investigative reporter in 1972, will speak to his longtime colleague and friend, Pamela Constable, on stage at the United next week for a program sponsored by the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County called "Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance."
And while our democracy is certainly at stake, Robinson stressed, and too many newspapers are in the hands of "rapacious" owners, there's bound to be a few moments of levity when he and Constable reunite to discuss matters of such deep importance.
"Pam and I are prepared to find some humor," insisted Robinson, who serves on the board of directors of The New Bedford Light, a free nonprofit news organization. "We're old pals."
Robinson said he first met Constable — a Brown University graduate and award-winning staff writer for the Washington Post’s foreign desk who has covered Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Asia and Latin America — when they were young reporters at the Globe.
"Pam and I go back to the 1970s," added Robinson. "She came to the Globe from the Baltimore Sun and then we both worked at the Globe's Washington bureau together."
Constable, who recently returned from a reporting trip to Ukraine, said she and Robinson plan to talk about the essential role newspapers play in maintaining a healthy democracy; why an independent press is so crucial to a functioning democracy, and why news sources must remain credible, factual and free from bias.
That is more important today than ever before, said Constable — who has been to Afghanistan four times since the withdrawal of American troops in 2021, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, has written three books and has held numerous writing fellowships — in an era when newspapers are shutting down daily, and journalists and newspapers are under attack.
Reflecting on the recent raid at the Marion County Record in Kansas, Constable — who began researching the changes in American newspapers in depth when she was asked to give a talk at her high school alma mater, the Greenwich Country Day School — said she was shocked when she returned from Afghanistan to find a country she didn't recognize.
"There is so much animosity now," she said on the telephone from her home in Maryland one afternoon last week, "and there is so little respect.
"I have watched my prosperous, law-abiding society turn into a battleground, with mass shootings in schools and malls and places of worship, diatribes drowning out debate, online anonymity unleashing vengeful fantasies, institutional safeguards being jettisoned, the press pilloried as a public enemy, and people hesitant to speak to strangers in checkout lines," Constable wrote in a 2019 column for The Washington Post.
"Experts on Afghanistan tend to blame its ills on tribalism, warlords and religious absolutism," she wrote. "But as I follow the breakdown of American public life today, I see signs that, for all our supposed sophistication, we are not immune to the same visceral forces.
"I see it in the spread of anti-vaccine sentiment, which I first encountered while reporting on efforts to eradicate polio in poor areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan," she continued. "I see it in the growing legal crackdown on abortion, after years of covering the extreme restrictions Afghan village culture imposes on women’s personal rights.
"I listen to today’s political rhetoric, thick with contempt and belligerence, and it sounds like an alien language," she wrote.
"I see newspapers as a vital antidote to this trend," Constable said, noting that small, local, newspapers are "vital today, because they focus on community issues that larger national media may miss entirely."
It's not just the actual newspaper itself that's important, added Constable — the winner of the Maria Moors Cabot Award for Distinguished reporting from the Columbia School of Journalism and the Arthur Ross Media Award for career reporting from the American Academy of Diplomacy — it's also the act of reading the newspaper.
"It is really unlike any other process," she said. "You have to sit down and think and ponder. It's an analytical process."
Now semi-retired, Constable said next week's program will be an "important opportunity to listen and discuss how we get our news."
For Robinson — who was a Distinguished Professor of Journalism at Northeastern University and who, as a reporter, covered four presidential campaigns, two presidents, was the paper’s Middle East bureau chief during the first Persian Gulf War, has reported from 33 countries and 48 states and was also city editor, metro editor, assistant managing editor for investigations, and editor of the Spotlight Team for seven years — it will also be a an opportunity to discuss "the hope embodied" by the nonprofit newspaper model.
"I think nonprofit is the way to go," said Robinson as he discussed the proliferation of nonprofit newspapers and his involvement at the New Bedford Light, which was founded by Barbara Roessner, The Light’s editor and the former managing editor of The Hartford Courant.
The Light, "a free, nonprofit, nonpartisan digital news outlet dedicated to community-based coverage of important local issues," according to the website, has more than one million subscribers, Robinson said, with 90 thousand unique visitors a month.
The number of local nonprofit news organizations in the country has more than doubled in six years, according to the Institute for Nonprofit News, an organization devoted to building a nonprofit news network that "ensures all people in every community have access to trusted news."
"Sometime long after the heyday of Walter Cronkite and before the mercifully brief heyday of Tucker Carlson, our democracy began to unravel," Robinson said in a statement he wrote for Literacy Volunteers. "We are victims of a perfect storm. The advent of the internet made it possible for misinformation and disinformation to foment discord, fuel conspiracy theories and warp the national conversation on too many issues."
"At the same time," he said, "the internet robbed traditional news outlets, principally newspapers, of the revenue that had long made it possible for journalists to provide in-depth coverage of important issues.
"Because of that, journalism's most important role, holding powerful people and institutions accountable, has been seriously diminished," he said. "Nowadays, the watchdog barks infrequently. Democracy cannot function effectively without a free and robust press whose job is to make sure that citizens are well informed and able to make rational decisions."
People need access to information on a local level, said Robinson, basic information like, "how are my tax dollars being spent? Are my schools good? Is the environment safe?"
In too many cities and states, he said, the free press we had long taken for granted is on life support.
"Without a turnaround, democracy itself is imperiled," he said.
"We all need clear-cut information," said Mary Carol Kendzia, executive director of the literacy volunteers organization, which has been helping adults improve their literacy skills for more than 40 years. "No matter your point of view or your political party."
"Misinformation, distortions and gaslighting" are far too common today, she said. "We need voices that seek the truth and newspapers are the most viable medium to do that."
"The bottom line is that journalism gives us factual, unbiased, information. It's critical in order for citizens to make informed decisions, she added. "People need to know what's happening."
Tickets for "Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance” at the United Theatre in Westerly on Thursday, September 14, at 6 p.m., are $50 and can be purchased by calling 401-596-9411 or by visiting https://www.literacywashingtoncounty.org/summer-speaker-series.
