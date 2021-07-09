WESTERLY — South County Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build Project will renovate a duplex in Westerly. Wakefield Baptist Church is supporting the project by committing to a matching gift of $20,000 for the Faith Build fundraising efforts. Every gift made towards the Faith Build fundraiser will be doubled, up to $20,000.
The duplex has two units, one dedicated for a local veteran and his family and the other unit is currently available. Homeownership program applications are being accepted for the second unit. The total home renovation project is budgeted to cost $45,000. Both units of housing will eventually be sold to the homebuyers, who are required to invest 200 to 400 hours of their own ‘sweat equity’ into physically building their future home and contributing toward the construction of others.
Volunteers are needed for many tasks, including building, providing lunches, publicity, and fund-raising. To volunteer, contact Alicia Johnson at alicia@southcountyhabitat.org or 401-213-6711, ext. 300.
For more information, call 401-213-6711, or visit southcountyhabitat.org.
