PROVIDENCE — The McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield and the Murray Judicial Complex in Newport will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The two county courthouses were closed five months ago in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The courthouses will reopen with the same measures in place as those in Providence County and Kent County. Verbal health screenings will take place at courthouse entrances and cloth facial coverings will be required in the buildings. The number of scheduled hearings has been reduced. These steps are consistent with federal and state public health guidelines. Entry will be limited to persons with direct involvement in a court case.
While the county courthouses were closed in Newport and Wakefield, the court system itself never shut down. Matters from those two counties were transferred to Kent County in the interim. The number of court hearings taking place has been significantly reduced statewide, but it was especially true in Washington and Newport counties. The closure was also an effort to conserve resources and critical supplies to combat the pandemic.
Sun staff
