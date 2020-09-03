WESTERLY — Volunteers are being sought to to help with a quahog restocking effort at Winnapaug Pond.
The restocking is scheduled for Sept. 16 and will be a collaborative project of the municipal recreation department, the Narragansett Bay Commission, the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association, the Salt Pond Coalition, and the state Department of Environmental Management. Also contributing will be the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, which has pledged $1,000 to purchase 100 bushels of quahogs.
Quahogs will be placed into the shellfish spawner sanctuary in the pond as part of the first restocking in about 10 years, according to the coalition's electronic newsletter. Similar work has occurred in the nearby Quonochontaug and Ninigret Ponds.
This project, according to a news release from the town, was initiated by interim Director of Recreation Julia Beasley, as part as her Green the Beach campaign, working with graduate student, Nick Celico of the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography. The goals of the project are to improve the vitality of Winnapaug Pond, promote recreational opportunities in Misquamicut and educate the public on the ecology of the pond and barrier beach.
Strong bodied volunteers who are able to lift 50 pounds are needed to load the shellfish into boats. The project, according to the coalition, is expected to take about two hours and is scheduled for the morning.
Volunteers are asked to contact Beasley at 401-348-2620 or by email at jbeasley@westerlyri.gov.
— Dale Faulkner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.