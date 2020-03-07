Meals on Wheels
Volunteer delivery drivers are needed to deliver a lunchtime meal to homebound Westerly seniors on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Ozzie Silva at 401-351-6700 or osilva@rimeals.org.
Westerly Hospital
Adult volunteers help in our Emergency Department. Candidates must be customer focused, flexible, and willing to work in a fast-paced and sometimes challenging environment. The hospital also needs volunteers to serve as a substitute for other volunteers. Contact Mabel Payne at 401-348-3969, or email mabel.payne@westerlyhospital.org.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly
Volunteer opportunities are available for adults and teens looking to help the community, assist those in need, do something new, or meet other volunteers.
Volunteers are needed any day of the week, weekly, seasonally or for special projects. High School students can earn volunteer hours towards graduation requirements.
For more information contact Adrienne or Cyndee at volunteer@jonnycake.org or 401-377-8069, ext., 114.
Ocean Community YMCA
The Ocean Community YMCA is looking for a variety of volunteers at all three of its locations in Westerly, Mystic, and Richmond. For more information, contact Jennell Westervelt at 401-340-1011, ext. 105, jwestervelt@oceancommunityymca.org, or stop by the Westerly branch at 95 High St.
Frank Olean Center in Westerly
The Frank Olean Center, 93 Airport Road in Westerly, seeks volunteers to help fill a variety of needs. Hours can be tailored to fit your schedule. Contact tcherenzia@oleancenter.org or stop in to complete an application. All volunteers will need a criminal background check.com.
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
If interested in volunteering at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, email susan@thepnc.org or stop by the center at 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck.
Tri-County Community Action Agency
Volunteers are needed who can support the food distribution program at 34 Pond St. in Westerly on the last Tuesday of each month. Volunteers are needed between 9 and 10 a.m. to help with packing items for pickup between 1 and 3 p.m. Volunteers are required to undergo criminal background checks. For more information, call Maureen Tissiere at 401-596-7272, ext. 4114.
Yellow Horse Equine Therapy Center
Volunteer opportunities are available at Yellow Horse Equine Therapy Center, 40 Collins Road, Ashaway. Volunteers are needed for light outdoor farm chores as well as grooming and leading horses in a therapy setting for special needs children and adults. No experience needed. Volunteers can choose hours. For more information, contact Emily Cournoyer at 401-249-1520 or yellow.horse@aim.com.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers
SRIV is looking for an office volunteer to help with its Independent Aging Program. Volunteers are needed for friendly visits (1 hour per week), grocery shopping, food delivery, medical appointment transportation and minor yard/ home repairs.
Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are needed across Washington County. Volunteers are needed to pick up meals and deliver them to homebound seniors. This is the perfect opportunity for someone looking to work directly with seniors.
Volunteers are needed for the Kettle Pond Visitors Center. The wildlife refuge has a small museum as well as a visitors center. It is a cheery spot with two available shifts, either 10 a.m. to1 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m., weekends or weekdays from April through December.
Southern Rhode Island Volunteers offers flexible volunteer opportunities, mileage reimbursement, supplemental liability insurance, training and ongoing support. For more information about any of these opportunities call 401-552-7661 or register online at southernrivol.org/register.
Beacon Hospice
Beacon Hospice in North Kingstown seeks local volunteers to visit hospice patients in the local area.
An informational open house will be held at the North Kingstown Care Center Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to give potential volunteers an opportunity to learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer.
As a hospice volunteer, and an important part of the hospice care team, volunteers can help improve the quality of life for patients, as well as their families and caregiver by offering companionship, playing music, reading to the patient, caregiver respite and much more.
For more information or to register for the next volunteer training contact Paul Gauthier Volunteer Coordinator at 401-294-6204 or paul.gauthier@amedisy.com.
Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue and Sanctuary
Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue and Sanctuary in North Stonington is looking for volunteers to help walk, feed, give water, groom, and spend time with rescued horses. Flexible daytime shifts available weekday and weekends. Contact Gina King at 860-319-1837 for more information.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors RI
The program needs experienced handymen/contractors who are willing to volunteer. Materials provided along with additional volunteers, if desired. To learn more, our website has an eight-minute video, at nhnri.org. Contact Tina Lungren at 401-601-5621 to volunteer.
