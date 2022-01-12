WESTERLY — Members of the Planning Board and the Economic Development Commission engaged directly this week with a consultant hired to help develop a plan for transforming the town's Route 1 corridor into a more economically productive and aesthetically pleasing stretch of roadway with a more diverse mix of residential and commercial uses.
The "visioning" session, which was attended electronically by the two boards on Tuesday, other town officials and representatives of the consulting firm, Weston & Sampson, was one of the first steps in what is expected to be a months-long process that will involve working with property owners, market analysis and seeking input from town residents. Weston & Sampson had previously examined existing conditions as well as applicable municipal policies such as the town's zoning ordinance.
The boards were asked to focus on three categories: travel on the corridor; aesthetics of the corridor; and working and living in the corridor. Board members discussed what is working, what is not working, opportunities for improvement, and infrastructure needs.
Identified needs ran a gamut of ideas, including complete redesign of the roadway, an analysis of whether the municipal sewer system can be extended to service the area between Route 78 and Wal-Mart, reducing the number of curb cuts and parking-space requirements; and improving pedestrian usability and sidewalks. A number of the participants also pointed to the need for affordable housing, which some said could be accomplished by allowing and encouraging mixed uses in the roadway's shopping centers.
Some of the ideas will require regulatory change. For instance, mixed use, a combination of commercial and residential use of the same building, is not currently permitted under the town's zoning regulations.
"If you want to encourage mixed use, somebody is going to have to do the examination to see how to change the zoning ordinance," said Douglas Brockway.
Other ideas included creating better transitions and connections to residential neighborhoods along Route 1 and installation of charging stations for electric vehicles.
Planning Board member Andrew Delisio asked whether the representatives of Weston & Samson could point to examples of other municipalities that had successfully taken on similar projects.
"Can you give us an area that has been transformed and that has done what we are talking about?" Delisio said.
Delisio also noted that the conversation during the planning session did not touch on the cost of the ideas.
"Who is going to pay for it? You mention grants, but grants aren't going to do it. We are talking about millions of dollars," Delisio said.
Planning Board Chairman Justin Hopkins acknowledged the cost factor, but also said the project was worthwhile.
"We are the Planning Board and the Economic Development Commission so if we are not talking about the future we will continue to have what we have now," Hopkins said.
The intent, Hopkins said, is to develop strategies and a master plan to map out how to implement the ideas. Some of the identified solutions will be easier to put in motion, he said.
Rick Constantine, Planning Board vice chairman, said development of a plan might help entice both developers and new families to the town.
"If we can put together a plan that residents are comfortable with and it becomes known to developers it could become easier to attract businesses and new residents when they see where we are trying to go," Constantine said.
Tabitha Harkin, a member of the Planning Board, suggested development of a phasing schedule to outline how to implement strategies once a report is produced.
Weston & Sampson plans to solicit input from residents and others through small group interviews, surveys, development of a website, and a potential print and social media campaign.
The firm's existing conditions survey found that the varying widths of Route 1 are confusing to drivers. The survey also identified large expanses of unused parking lots, a lack of access for bicycles, and problems with sidewalks that abruptly end, are too narrow in places, and are obstructed by utility poles. Additionally, the firm found an overabundance of signs, which leads to driver confusion, and a lack of landscaping.
