PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a virtual statewide job expo from Monday, Aug. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 23. As state unemployment insurance comes to an end on Saturday, Sept. 4, the job expo seeks to assist unemployed Rhode Islanders by uniting them with businesses seeking to expand their workforce.
Attendees can interact with employer booths and will be able to chat with booth staff and submit resumes virtually. Additionally, the event will feature workshops and exhibitor booths from various businesses and support services throughout Rhode Island.
Professional associations and chambers of commerce will promote the event to their membership, including the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, Greater Newport County Chamber of Commerce, Rhode Island Bankers Association, Rhode Island Black Business Association, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rhode Island Hospitality Association, Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and the Rhode Island Society of CPAs/Rhode Island Business Forum. The event is also sponsored by the Rhode Island Blood Center.
Some of the current employers that are signed up for the event include the Rhode Island Blood Center, Massage Envy, Bristol Community College and Darlington Fabrics. Employers will have a variety of open positions posted, and job seekers
For more information, or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/RIJobExpo.
