WESTERLY — Vietnam veteran Walter Johnson III choked up staring out at his fellow servicemen and their families who gathered Saturday at the Westerly Armory.
They assembled there to take part in a new event organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a “Welcome Home” for veterans who as young men might have received a less than warm reception back to civilian life at a time when the country was sharply polarized over the war.
Johnson and many of his brethren know all too well how soldiers returning from Vietnam 50 or more years ago were treated.
“Spit on,” and “kicked in the teeth” is how some described it.
Johnson, a U.S. Marine, explained how as he was disembarking a ship in California to return stateside, a commanding officer told him something he would never forget.
“He said ‘Don’t wear your uniform,’” Johnson said. “It was the worst thing I ever heard.”
After receiving a certificate and pin from the DAR, as presented by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, State Sen. Elaine Morgan, State Rep. Sam Azzinaro, R.I. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn and Hopkinton Town Council President Michael Geary, Johnson’s gratitude was palpable.
“Today … this more than makes up for that,” he said.
The feelings were similar for the 26 other men who were recognized as part of the ceremony and banquet luncheon, a first by the Phebe Greene Ward Chapter of the DAR. The chapter serves Westerly and the Chariho towns.
DAR is a commemorative partner with the The United States of America Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration, established by Congress, to “thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war (POW) or listed as missing in action (MIA), for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.”
“Our veterans came back and were never recognized the way they should have been,” Phebe Greene Ward Chapter Regent Donna Brandelli said. “They were afraid to put their uniforms on, to let anyone know they served. So it’s our duty, our responsibility, to honor and recognize these gentlemen.”
Brandelli and DAR Honorary State Regent Barbara Watrous are part of the organizing Vietnam Veterans Committee. The Welcome Home event was a true collaboration among local service organizations tailored to veterans and their families.
In addition to the DAR, representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Westerly, Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955, the American Legion H.W. Merrill Post 16 and the Disabled American Veterans Josiah Broadfoot Chapter 6 were in attendance.
For Yarn, a veteran who has visited Westerly twice in the past two weeks, the emotional proceedings hit home.
“History has shown us we did not treat our veterans the right way when they came home,” he said. “It’s important that we as a nation honor their service, but more importantly honor the sacrifices of our fallen and their family members.”
Yarn said veterans such as those at the banquet are automatically eligible for VA healthcare.
“We are an aging population here in Rhode Island and more and more families are losing veterans,” he said. His message is that they can easily apply for benefits through the state office.
“We know in today’s world, it’s OK to say you’re not OK, to get assistance and take that first step,” he said.
Among the men honored, four were in the U.S. Air Force, four in the U.S. Navy and three U.S. Marines.
Sixteen Army veterans were honored. One was William G. Siano Sr. of Westerly. He is commander of the American Legion Post 16 and a member of the organizing committee for the Welcome Home ceremony.
“Every Vietnam veteran has two stories,” he said. “The bad story of the experience of coming home. And then most of us had the second story of when they finally did make it home to family and friends, that was the good part.”
The DAR plans similar events in the future. Already, a few men whose names were not on the list of Saturday’s recipients are lined up for a subsequent ceremony.
“We want to keep doing it until all the vets are honored,” Brandelli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.