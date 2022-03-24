WESTERLY — Preliminary cost estimates of the four redesign options being studied by the School Building Subcommittee show that one of the options would likely exceed the $50 million borrowing cap imposed by the Town Council and confirm that the cost of a new school building would leave no funds for renovations at most of the district's other schools.
JCJ Architects, the project architect, presented what one of its team members called "high-level" estimates to the subcommittee during a meeting Wednesday. The estimates will be part of the presentations made during two upcoming public forums.
The first of the two forums is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Westerly Middle School. Remote participation will be possible via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81277631026. The second forum will be part of a joint meeting between the Building Subcommittee and the School Committee scheduled for March 30 at 6 p.m. at the middle school. A link for remote participation during the meeting scheduled for Wednesday was not available at press time.
The subcommittee has not yet formally recommended one of the four options, but some of its members acknowledged that one of the the four might be the only viable approach due to cost concerns with two of the options and site constraints that would render a fourth option nearly impossible.
The option that subcommittee members said looks most viable, Option D, is estimated to cost $37 million and calls for closing State Street Elementary School, renovating Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools for use as K-3 facilities, moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School and moving Grade 8 from the middle school to Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. All of the options' cost estimates include $4.1 million for the installation of artificial turf athletic fields at Westerly High School's Augeri Field and the school's "quad" field.
Option B, which calls for razing the current State Street Elementary School and building a new one, would cost $46.45 million. The cost estimate includes $7.44 million for renovations and additions at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, but would leave no funds for work at any of the other schools or for capital projects needed throughout the school district.
Option C, which involves closing State Street Elementary School and extensive renovations and additions at both Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools, is estimated to cost $36.7 million but has been identified as potentially unfeasible because of site constraints such as the presence of wetlands, problems with access roads, increased bus traffic, and a need for extensive site grading.
Under Option E, which is estimated to cost $61.3 million, grades 7 and 8 would both move to Babcock Hall. State Street Elementary School would close and Dunn's Corners and Springbrook elementary schools would be used for pre-K to Grade 2 with small additions, and Westerly Middle School would be used for Grades 3-6. A three-story, 6,000-square-foot addition would be built on the south side of Ward Hall and a 4,500-square-foot cafeteria addition for Grades 7 and 8 would be built at Babcock Hall.
The cost estimates were developed with input from cost estimators and include soft costs such as permitting fees as well as projected cost escalations that could occur during construction, said Christine O'Hare, an architect with JCJ Architecture.
A resident who addressed the subcommittee on Wednesday noted that parents and teachers have previously raised concerns about Option D. Many of the concerns involved moving Grade 8 to Babcock Hall, but the resident said parents and teachers are also worried about the potential consequences of moving Grade 4 to Westerly Middle School where problems with student bullying, fighting, and other social and emotional issues have increased during the current school year.
"I feel like there will be more reaction to that than you may anticipate with parents and teachers being a major obstacle due to concerns we have at the middle school now with the social emotional state of our students," said Kathryn Leach, the resident who addressed the subcommittee.
Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said presenting all four options with their cost estimates during the forums is necessary to demonstrate the subcommittee's analysis of the options and how conclusions were reached.
"The goal is to have a discussion — we are willingly showing some options that have some warts," Hopkins said.
Input from both residents and the School Committee is needed, Hopkins said.
"We still need to hear from members of the public, and at the joint meeting with the School Committee next week my hope is we will have a working discussion and arrive at a shared understanding of what is important and what decisions we should move forward with," Hopkins said.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey agreed, saying the subcommittee needs to hear from residents and show the results of the analysis of each option as a show of transparency and to help guide decision-making.
