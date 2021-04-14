WESTERLY — Sandi Onstwedder of White Cloud, Mich., the national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary, will visit the Babcock-Smith House Museum, 124 Granite St., when she travels to Rhode Island later this month.
Onstwedder represents nearly 470,000 members representing all 50 states.
The VFW Auxiliary was established in 1914 and is the oldest veterans service organization auxiliary. Eligibility to become a member is based on having a relative of those who served in overseas combat. The auxiliary works hand in hand with the VFW in serving veterans, their families and our communities.
While in Rhode Island, President Onstwedder will also be visiting Dare to Dream Ranch in Foster, as well as numerous VFW Auxiliaries. Members may attend a dinner for Onstwedder on April 16 at 6 p.m. at St John’s Lodge, 81 Sprague St., Portsmouth. To attend the dinner, contact Scott Jamieson at 401-835-3819.
All auxiliary and VFW members are also invited to the Auxiliary 183 Dinner Fundraiser and Department Raffle Drawings on April 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the hall at 172 Washington St., Warwick.
— Sun staff
