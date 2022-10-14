The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will recognize Veterans Day with a parade on Saturday, Nov. 12, stepping off at 9:30 a.m. from the Pawcatuck World War Memorial on Pequot Trail, down West Broad Street, over the bridge to High Street, Canal Street and ending at the Westerly Armory on Railroad Avenue for a ceremony.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control at wpvetsboc@gmail.com.
