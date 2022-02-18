WESTERLY — The owners of the Venice Restaurant on Shore Road are planning to expand their business by renovating the current building, constructing two new buildings, and adding 32 hotel rooms and a conference center with business amenities, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
A team of representatives presented pre-application plans to the Planning Board on Tuesday on behalf of the owners, the DiMarco family's Florentine Realty LLC. Joseph and Nunzio DiMarco attended the meeting. The plans are similar to ones that received Zoning Board of Review approval in 2012. The family also owns the nearby Winnapaug Inn.
The current plans call for demolishing two houses that are adjacent to the restaurant property and merging the three lots into a single lot. The family owns the two residences. The two new buildings would be to the west of and connected to the existing building. The existing 117-seat banquet hall would be moved to the lower level. The first floor, where the restaurant and bar are located, would be unchanged. Eight two-bedroom hotel suites would be constructed on the second and third floors. The proposed building to the immediate west would include a 290-seat banquet hall in the lower level and 14 hotel suites in the first through third floors. The swimming pool and fitness center would be in the proposed building to the far west along with 12 hotel suites on floors one through three.
While the project will require a height variance, Peter Springsteel, project architect, said the third floors of the new buildings are designed to be built into the roof line to reduce the height and mass of the buildings. The roofs of all the buildings would be uniform, according to the plans.
The company also plans to seek a variance to the town's parking regulations in order to allow for increased landscaping, said Elizabeth Noonan, the lawyer who is representing Florentine Realty LLC on the project.
Board members offered a mix of praise and concerns during the pre-application review on Tuesday.
"From my perspective, the closeness to the street and massing are a little large. I'm very much in favor of this kind of use in the area and I like the type of things you are proposing, but we don't have anything like it from a character perspective along this street, said Joseph M. Montesano, a board member.
Justin Hopkins, Planning Board chairman, suggested reducing the number of entrances into the project site and developing a more "ceremonial" entrance as a means to improve safety and address "massing issues." Hopkins also praised the DiMarco family for developing a project that would help with the town's efforts to offer businesses and amenities that can be used year-round rather than focusing on the warmer months and summer tourism.
Board member Tabitha Harkin said she shared Montesano's perspective and also praised the proposed emphasis on landscaping in the parking area.
Christopher Lawlor, a member of the board, said he was unsure the "massiveness" of the project would fit in the area and questioned whether it would be detrimental for nearby residences. Noonan said the project would follow all local regulations, including ensuring lighting did not adversely affect the neighbors.
Among the approvals the project will require is one from the state Coastal Resources Management Council because of the project site's proximity to Winnapaug Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.