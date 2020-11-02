WESTERLY — A water main break on White Rock Road left thousands of customers without water and issues from a blown transformer left hundreds of others without electricity a few hours later as utility issues wreaked havoc in both Westerly and Stonington on Monday.
Both issues were still being addressed as of 5 p.m., but Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officials with both the Westerly Water Department and National Grid were hopeful that all services would be restored by Tuesday morning, if not sooner.
"They will be working into the evening to address the issues, but we are confident that these issues will be resolved soon," Lacey said on Monday evening.
The morning havoc began around 7 a.m. after an officer responding to a minor crash discovered water bubbling from the roadway near the Westerly Water Department property on White Rock Road. Lacey said the officer, who had witnessed a deer run into the side of a car, stepped out of his bruiser and discovered the break. The water department was notified at that time, officials said, and the road was closed to allow for repairs.
The break left both businesses and residents without water and prompted Westerly High School, Stonington High School and West Vine Street School to all send children home early. Westerly students were required to resume class via distance learning after their 9:15 a.m. dismissal, according to an email to parents from Principal Michael Hobin, while Stonington students were not required to continue classes at home.
All after-school activities were canceled in Stonington, including scheduled sports home games. Away games were still played.
The break caused some water customers to report brown water, which officials said should improve if customers run the cold water for a while. If customers hear strange noises are from their pipes or water meter, the department suggests turning off the water at the main shutoff valve until water service is restored.
"Some people had pressure issues, others had discolored water," Lacey said. "We have coordinated with the water department and have issued a boil water advisory for customers until further notice."
The advisory, which should be followed for any water that will be used for drinking, is expected to last at least a few days, he said. Customers were notified of the advisory through a Code Red reverse notification alert that was sent out by the police department on Monday evening.
While water issues caused the early closure of three schools in the downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck region, two others were also closed later in the day after a blown transformer near the Westerly Walmart store left hundreds of others in the dark.
Officials said the electrical outage impacted both Westerly Middle School and the Dunn's Corners Elementary School, as well as other businesses along Route 1 and in the Dunn's Corners region, and students were sent home early as precaution. National Grid was notified of the outage, which was reported around 9:30 a.m., and began restoration work immediately.
By 5 p.m., there were just six remaining customers left without electrical services, according to data from National Grid. Repairs were expected for customers by 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the company said.
Lacey said despite heavy winds, neither issue appeared to be the result of weather. He said utility employees were working hard to address remaining issues prior to Election Day.
"We anticipate everything will be normal by morning," he said.
