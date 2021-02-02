By midday Tuesday, snowbanks were melting and the majority of electric customers in both southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut had their disrupted services restored. With the exception of some scattered branches, there were few signs of the powerful storm that brought several inches of snow, freezing rain and wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
About 12 hours before, however, hundreds in Westerly and Stonington were without power while strong winds threatened to make problems worse. Fortunately damage remained limited, and in the end, the storm was more of a one-day disruption than a major cleanup.
The Monday nor’easter dumped as much as a foot of snow across parts of New England, including several inches for southern shoreline towns. For ski resorts and mountains, the weather helped provide a fresh layer of snow that could ultimately draw business in February.
“For the next couple of weeks, the conditions are going to be phenomenal,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told the Associated Press.
Across the Northeast, power outages appeared to be minimal with Massachusetts sustaining the highest number of outages with about 5,000 customers left in the dark.
Both National Grid customers in Rhode Island and Eversource customers in Connecticut found themselves largely unscathed, but that just wasn’t the case in Stonington or Westerly as the two towns proved to be the epicenter for damage in an otherwise uneventful storm.
There were more than 350 customer outages reported in Stonington and another 450 outages in Westerly as of 5 p.m., and steady winds throughout the evening with gusts over 45 mph continued to bring down tree limbs and create pockets of outages in the region.
By Tuesday afternoon, however, many of those impacted saw their services restored. Eversource crews were continuing to work with only two customers in Stonington remaining without power as of late Tuesday afternoon, while National Grid reported that there were also only two remaining outages in Westerly.
“Last night, I’d say between 6 and 9 p.m., we reached the peak with more than 9,000 [customer outages],” said Ted Kresse, director of strategic communications for National Grid, in a statement to the media. “Over the course of the storm, I would say we’ve been able to restore power to more than 17,000 customers. We have had crews working throughout the night.”
In fact, by Tuesday morning, National Grid reported just 800 outages remaining in the state, and by noon that number had dwindled to 171 customers. Many of those National Grid outages were local, however, with 66 customers in Richmond, 23 in Hopkinton and 12 in Charlestown still with power.
Busy day for first responders
The storm also proved disruptive on local roadways, according to police, with numerous accidents and spin-outs reported from Stonington to Richmond. In addition, first responders were busy with several box alarms and numerous issues with utility wires down or arching.
Over the course of the evening there were downed-wire issues reported at Granite Street and Tower Street in Westerly, Fenway Drive in Misquamicut, Briar Patch Road in Stonington and Old Mill Road in Charlestown; low-hanging wires at Williams Street in Stonington and on Mystic Road in North Stonington; a utility pole fire at Route 1 and Robin Hollow Lane; and transformer explosions on Hawley Street in Stonington and Mechanic Street in Pawcatuck.
Police dispatch logs showed no serious responses, but there were several accidents over the course of the day involving cars striking guard rails and utility poles and reports of a pick-up truck damaging the Exit 90 sign on Interstate 95 North. No serious injuries were reported in any crashes.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.