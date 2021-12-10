The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has assistance opportunities for the fiscal year 2022 for agricultural producers and private landowners. Funding is provided through a competitive process.
Through conservation programs, technical and financial assistance is provided to help producers and landowners make conservation improvements on their land that benefit natural resources, build resiliency and contribute to the nation’s broader effort to combat the impacts of climate change.
While the conservation service accepts applications for these programs year-round, producers and landowners should apply by the following dates to be considered for 2022 funding:
- March 4: Agricultural Conservation Easement Program
- March 18: Environmental Quality Incentives Program Oyster Reef Restoration
- March 31: Conservation Stewardship Program renewals 2023
- April 8: Agricultural Management Assistance; Environmental Quality Incentives Program; and Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Incentive Contracts
- June 3: Conservation Stewardship Program
Agricultural Conservation Easement Programs help producers enroll wetlands, grasslands and farmlands into easements for long-term protection.
For more information and to apply for NRCS programs in Washington County, contact the Southern R.I. Conservation District at 401-661-5761. For more information about the program, visit ri.nrcs.usda.gov, email NRCSInfo@ri.usda.gov or call 401-828-1300.
— Sun staff
