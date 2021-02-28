Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.