KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Academic Health Collaborative and Interprofessional Education and Practice Initiative will host three online panel discussions to address the challenges healthcare workers face and the lessons being learned during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. University faculty members, alumni and community leaders will share their personal experiences and discuss how inter-professional healthcare teams can have lasting impacts on individual and community health during a global crisis.
The online panel discussions will be held on Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Topics discussed will be: “Front Lines: The Experience of Treating Those with COVID” on Wednesday, Sept. 30, featuring university alumni working in health care who will share their experiences battling the novel coronavirus, with moderator Elizabeth Roberts, of the University of R.I. Academic Health Collaborative ; “Generational Divide: How COVID has Affected Older Adults” on Wednesday, Oct. 7, featuring faculty, alumni and older Rhode Islanders who will discuss what COVID has meant to older people in the community and in long-term care facilities, with moderator Catherine Taylor of Age Friendly R.I.; and “And (in)Justice for All” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, featuring faculty members, health care workers and civic leaders discuss the health disparities in society, which are exacerbated by the pandemic with moderator Barbara Morse, health reporter, WJAR.
The socially distanced panel discussions will be available via Zoom free of charge. To register for the discussions, visit cutt.ly/COVIDpanels.
