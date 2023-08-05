KINGSTON — A study at the University of Rhode Island is seeking children ages 6 to 11 to participate in an exercise and brain science research project.
Participants will be given exercise tests, school tasks and computer brain games. The session lasts four hours and participants will receive up to $60. Breaks and healthy snacks will be provided.
The data collected will include demographics, ADHD assessment, cognitive and brain function, language function, physical fitness, body composition and step count.
To participate or for more information, visit loganlaburi.com/participate-in-research; email loganlaburi@gmail.com; or call 401-874-5449.
