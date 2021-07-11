KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers for its new program, Food Recovery for Rhode Island, to address the issues of food waste and food insecurity. The program aims to rescue and recycle food by changing the way Rhode Islanders shop, store, prepare, preserve, and compost.
“About 100,000 pounds of wasted food enters the Johnston landfill every year, and yet 25 percent of Rhode Islanders experienced food insecurity last year,” said Vanessa Venturini, who is coordinating the program. “Food Recovery for Rhode Island will engage a new group of volunteers to learn new skills, share good ideas, and take action to strengthen the local food system.”
Volunteers will enroll in a six-week course on food recovery and then complete a 40-hour volunteer internship with a community organization. The course will be held online with complimentary field experiences on farms and in kitchens across Rhode Island. Through the internship, volunteers will divert wasted food from the landfill and donate healthy food to local families.
“Volunteers will gain skills in canning, freezing, composting, food preparation and storage, community engagement, and more,” said Amanda Missimer, U.R.I. clinical assistant professor of nutrition and food sciences, who co-founded the program and is developing the course.
The deadline to apply for the program is Sunday, Aug. 1. Cost for the course and training materials is $200, and financial awards are available. For more information, visit web.uri.edu/coopext/foodrecovery or email Vanessa Venturini at vanessa@uri.edu.
— Sun staff
