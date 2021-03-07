NARRAGANSETT — A University of Rhode Island graduate student is using mako shark tracking information to improve international management of the overfished species.
Mako sharks are among the fastest fish in the ocean, and they travel great distances, seldom spending long in the waters of any one nation, so no nation wants to take responsibility for protecting them, URI shark expert Brad Wetherbee said, according to a statement from the school. Wetherbee has been tracking the sharks for 20 years.
Graduate student Maria Manz is using the tracking information to pinpoint which nation should take charge.
By analyzing 60,000 data points indicating the locations of tagged mako sharks, Manz will be able to identify in which jurisdictional waters the sharks spend most of their time and at what time of year.
In addition, she is assessing how mako shark movements intersect with recreational fishing areas and planned offshore wind development regions along the East Coast.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.