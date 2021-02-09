KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension will offer free online webinars this spring and summer on topics such as tick bite prevention, well water protection, septic system management, nutrition, forestry and other topics. Programs are offered every other Tuesday through July beginning at 7 p.m. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
The webinars include: Feb. 16, Seed-Starting Indoors; March 2, Seed-Starting and Transplanting Outdoors; March 16, Interactive Discussion, Community Troubleshooting for School Gardeners; April 6, Insects in the Vegetable Garden—Tools for Success; April 20, Ground Covers, An Alternative to Lawns; May 4, Are You a Smart Well Owner?; May 18, The What and When of Tick Protection!; June 1, Unusual Fruits to Consider for your Landscape; June 15, Managing Forests to Combat Climate Change; June 29, Septic System Basics, Keeping Them at their Best to Protect Public and Environmental Health; and July 13, Q&A, The Science Behind Diets and Nutrition.
For more information or to register to attend, visit web.uri.edu/coopext/events. The webinars will also be able to be viewed on the URI Cooperative Extension YouTube channel at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXL0ba4UPZKI7KCME8MJBOaTDdpNk-mlT.
