KINGSTON — The University of Rhode has announced the appointment of NASA scientist Paula S. Bontempi as dean of the Graduate School of Oceanography.
An alumna of the school and a biological oceanographer for more than 25 years, Bontempi joins the university from the Earth Science Division, Science Mission Directorate of NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she serves as acting deputy director. She is slated to begin her new role at the university’s Narragansett Bay Campus late this summer.
Bontempi will replace Dean Bruce H. Corliss, also a University of R.I. alumnus, who has served since 2012. Corliss announced his retirement last spring.
Bontempi joins the university as plans are underway to revitalize the Narragansett Bay Campus, adding a 20,000-square-foot Ocean Technology Center, a 12,000-square-foot marine operations facility and a new, larger pier to accommodate the new R/V Resolution, which is under construction and slated for arrival in 2022.
Last May, URI was chosen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to lead a new $94 million consortium to support ocean exploration, responsible resource management, and improved scientific understanding of the deep sea as well as strengthen the state’s and the nation’s Blue Economy.
As dean, Bontempi will have executive responsibility for the graduate school and its Narragansett Bay Campus, providing leadership and oversight for its academic, research and outreach activities.
The Graduate School of Oceanography is one of the world’s foremost research institutions. In FY2019, awards for sponsored research projects led by the school exceeded $35 million. The school currently enrolls approximately 70 graduate students and employs more than 200 faculty and research scientists, professional, technical and research staff.
