(Updated: 7:12 p.m.)
A strong, fast-moving thunderstorm that tore through southeastern Connecticut and southwestern Rhode Island that left thousands of Eversource and National Grid customers without electricity on Saturday evening has been officially classified as a tornado.
A team with the National Weather Service confirmed Sunday afternoon that the storm, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, brought an EF1 tornado that touched down along Robinson Street in Pawcatuck and extended into Westerly, causing damage in both towns, according to a report released late Sunday by the National Weather Service.
The tornado, which was considered to be the second weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, is the first in over 70 years to strike southern New England this late in the season.
“It is incredibly rare to see a tornado in the region this late in the year. incidents like this are very unusual,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As part of the investigation, Megnia said crews from field offices in Boston and New York were each sent to Connecticut to determine whether a series of weak tornadoes touched down. Investigators will look at the pattern of wind damage as well as photos, videos and accounts of people who witnessed the storm, he said.
Officials said the weather investigation team was also dispatched to Branford and Guilford on Sunday, as well as other locations in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The storms began in western Connecticut Saturday afternoon before heading into eastern Connecticut and striking the shoreline particularly hard, including heavy damage to trees and electric utility equipment in Stonington, North Stonington and Westerly.
After a strong gust that caused damage in Stonington near the Brookside apartments, Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the storm made its way through Pawcatuck and struck hard in the area of Race Street. The damage knocked down several tress and electrical wires, leaving sections of both Arch and Race streets completely impassible and forcing police to close Arch Street at the intersection with Stillman Avenue.
There were no injuries reported. Chesebrough said there were a couple of families who were displaced as a result of the damage, and members of the Stonington Human Services have assisted in helping them.
“It was a team effort last night to determine what was damaged and begin cleaning it all up,” Chesebrough said. “Public works crews, police, firefighters, human services — everyone stepped up to help.”
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, who is also serving as the acting town manager, said the surge then made its way northwest, leading to several reports of damage and outages in the area of Hillview Drive and Center Street neighborhoods along Upper High Street, as well as forcing closure of the eastbound lane along Route 78 for approximately 1.5 hours after the lane was blocked by a tree near Exit 1.
“We were fortunate not to have any significant injuries or homes that were significantly damaged, but there was still a lot of reports and numerous calls when everything first happened,” Lacey said. “The power downtown was out until about 9 p.m. and it knocked out power along Granite Street, which really made for a difficult evening for many of the bars and restaurants in town.”
Lacey said although many homeowners had called to report damage, there were no injuries as a result of the storm or cleanup.
The most significant damage in town was centered in the area of Hillview Drive, he said, with “a couple small sheds, patio furniture and trampoline” all being strewn about in the powerful winds. The winds had even lifted the trampoline into a set of electric wires, contributing to equipment damage including a blown transformer in the area, Lacey said.
Megnia said that while it is not completely unusual to see a tornado in southern New England shoreline towns, most events of such nature would typically happen in late May or early June. With the geography and typical weather patterns in the region, it would be extremely rare to have a confirmed tornado in the community in mid-November.
In fact, if confirmed it would represent the first late autumn tornado in Connecticut or Rhode Island since 1950.
Despite leaving more than 2,200 Stonington residents without electricity and several hundred other Westerly residents in the dark, Lacey and officials with both Eversource and National Grid said most customers saw services restored around 9 p.m. Only 14 people were left without power in Westerly as of noon Sunday, and 26 in Stonington.
“All in all, it was about as non-eventful for a powerful storm like that as we could have hoped,” Lacey said. “Tornados around here are incredibly unusual. I’m not sure if it was a tornado, but if so then there could have been a lot more damage than we saw.”
