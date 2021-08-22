2:15 p.m. update:
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has lifted all restrictions on bridges.
1:30 p.m. update:
The National Hurricane Center says Henri came ashore in the coastal town of Westerly around 12:30 p.m. It had earlier passed over Block Island, a small but popular tourist island 13 miles offshore in Block Island Sound.
Henri was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, and it was producing 19-foot waves in some places just before making landfall.
Rhode Island shut down major bridges in the state due to high winds for a short time, but has reopened the major ones. Restrictions remain in place for some vehicles.
All roads to the beach community of Misquamicut remain closed because of wind-driven flooding. Misquamicut is a small cluster of beach hotels and vacation cottages and was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy.
The National Weather Service's Boston office has reported about 75,000 customers without power in Rhode Island, about 20,000 customers out in Connecticut and nearly 6,900 customers out in Massachusetts.
— Associated Press
Original story:
WESTERLY — Emergency officials urged residents to shelter in place today as Tropical Storm Henri slams into southern New England.
With the full force of the storm, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, expected to strike the area at around noon, each of the town’s fire departments had called in volunteers to stand ready should they be needed to respond to emergencies, said Chief of Police Shawn Lacey during a virtual news conference conducted this morning at the Westerly Police Station.
Similarly, Department of Public Works employees are on duty and staged at the town garage in case they are needed to shut down specific roads or respond to other emergencies. As of about 10:30 a.m., Lacey said, Atlantic Avenue was impassable due to pooling water. The Bay Street section of Watch Hill was also experiencing flood conditions, Lacey said. Lighthouse Road in Watch Hill was closed due to breaching water.
“If you do not have to go some place do not go out,” Lacey said.
Wave-watchers and other adventurers were also asked to go home.
“If you are at the beach get out,” Lacey said.
About an hour after the news conference, officials closed the Misquamicut section of town entirely.
National Grid will send crews out to work on restoring power but only until winds exceed a certain threshold, Lacey said. Once the expected high winds arrive, Lacey said the utility company’s crews will not go out until it is safe to do so. The company has promised to restore all outages that occur within 72 hours of the end of the storm, Lacey said.
As a precautionary measure, National Grid shut off natural gas service from First Street to Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut, where a voluntary evacuation order was issued Saturday night. Residents of the area were advised to consider evacuating by 9 a.m. this morning.
The gas service was shut off to reduce risk of water getting in gas lines and disrupting service to other segments of the town, said Town Manager J. Mark Rooney. Workers with the utility company visited each residence to inform the occupants of the imminent shut off.
Rooney signed an emergency declaration which gives him the authority to implement mandatory evacuation orders. The declaration will also help the town receive state and federal aid for cleanup and other expenses related to the storm, Rooney said.
Officials are concerned about the effect of the high tide expected at about 9:45 this evening and whether it will cause a significant breach in coastal areas, Rooney said.
South Kingstown High School has been open as a regional shelter since 8 p.m. Saturday. Strict COVID-19 precautions are in place at the shelter where the American Red Cross is providing food and water.
Officials expect the brunt of the storm to pass by 11 p.m., Lacey said.
— Dale P. Faulkner
