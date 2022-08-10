United Way of Rhode Island is offering a new leadership development series for staff of local nonprofits with annual budgets of $5 million and under, and is currently accepting applications from interested participants. The no-cost program is the Deputy Director Learning Circle, and it was developed specifically to strengthen the competencies of nonprofit staff who aspire to become executive directors.
The series will begin in September and continue until June 2023, with meetings on the second Friday of each month at United Way’s Providence headquarters. Sessions may be held virtually, as needed. The program will be led by Michael Fournier who spent 35 years serving in senior leadership roles with YMCAs in Providence and Manchester, N.H.
To apply, visit unitedwayri.org/for-nonprofits/leadership-development/. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
