PROVIDENCE — The United Way of Rhode Island has been awarded a $1 million commitment, spread over four years, from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to help create a statewide Nonprofit Resource Center. The center will be a central, multi-faceted entity aimed at strengthening the state’s nonprofit sector as a whole.
United Way is looking for applicants to serve on the design team that will help guide its creation. The center will serve the state’s entire nonprofit ecosystem and work to enhance its capacity while prioritizing the needs and perspectives of BIPOC-led and other small and mid-size nonprofits. This includes providing training, advocacy, visibility and research to advance organizational resiliency and infrastructure.
In addition to providing essential services, more than 70,000 Rhode Islanders, representing nearly 20 percent of the state’s workforce, work for nonprofit organizations that collectively generate $13 billion in annual revenues.
Creating the Nonprofit Resource Center is a key component of the “Invest United” pillar of United Way’s Live United 2025 plan and advances the goals of strengthening the capacity of the sector and furthering leadership development.
