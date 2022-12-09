A total of $3 million in annual funding is being made available to nonprofits in Rhode Island by United Way of Rhode Island. The grants will be awarded from the organization’s Community Impact Fund to nonprofits whose work advances the United Way’s mission of building racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders. These are unrestricted operating funds, giving organizations the flexibility to use the grants as they see best fit.
Organizations can apply for up to $75,000 in annual funding for the three-year period of 2023 to 2026. Proposals should align with the strategic priorities of United Way’s 'Live United 2025.' The pillars of the plan and the leading priorities can be found at unitedwayri.org/for-nonprofits/apply-for-grants.
Requests for proposals must be submitted by Jan. 29. The application process is available at unitedwayri.org/for-nonprofits/apply-for-grants.
United Way has scheduled virtual information sessions on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Friday, Dec. 16, and Monday, Dec. 19. Each will feature an overview and walkthrough of the application and review process, and a Q&A session. Registration is required and is at uwriweb.org/2023RFP.
In addition to the informational sessions, United Way staff will hold a series of virtual office hours via Zoom between Jan. 5 and 13. A full schedule and registration can be found at uwriweb.org/2023RFP. For more information, email Roshni Darnal, director of community investments, at Roshni.Darnal@unitedwayri.org.
Funding decisions and notifications will be made in April 2023.
— Sun staff
