WESTERLY — The Ocean Community United Theatre has been awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award from Preserve Rhode Island as part of its 13th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation. The theatre was recognized for reimagining a historic movie theatre and department store into a state-of-the-art facility for music education, performance, cinema and community gathering. The United Theatre is activating the historic main street of Westerly, engaging the broader community and bringing a lively artistic vibe to downtown.
Other award winners include South Kingstown Land Trust, Community Impact Award; Preservation Society of Newport County, Stewardship Award; Ronald J. Onorato, Frederick C. Williamson Professional Award; Joe Garlick, Frederick C. Williamson Professional Award as Executive Director of NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley; Meredith Stern & Peter Glantz, Homeowner Award; Alison & Don McNaughton, Homeowner Award; Crossroads Rhode Island, Historic Preservation Project Award; The Parish of St. Columba's, Stewardship Award; and Grow Smart RI, Community Impact Award.
The Rhody Awards will be celebrated in a reception and ceremony at Ochre Court in Newport on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at preserveri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.