WESTERLY — When Gov. Gina Raimondo reached out to Westerly's United Theatre asking for help in creating a little something special for this year's graduating high school seniors, Tony Nunes was at the ready.
Nunes, the theater's artistic director, said he had already been working on a virtual concert to benefit various artists relief organizations and musicians who have been out of work due to the coronavirus restrictions when the governor's call came in.
"So we just shifted our focus," said Nunes, who plowed full steam ahead. "We didn't want to lose our efforts for the musicians and we wanted to give something to the graduates."
"It all came together in a very cool way," said Nunes, who directed "United for Grads," a 30-minute virtual program that will feature five musical performances and shout-outs from a number of national and local celebrities.
The program, edited by Westerly-based Gnarly Bay productions, will include a musical performance from Grammy-nominated musician Jon Batiste, the bandleader of CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
"He has done so much for us," said Nunes. Batiste has played concerts at the Knickerbocker and the United, has worked with students from around the state, and has made Westerly a regular stop on his way to and back from the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals. Following a Knick concert two years ago, playing on his signature melodica, he played people outside and onto Railroad Avenue, New Orleans-style, to the thrill of the concertgoers.
Also performing in the virtual concert will be the Boston-based folk, rock, and soul band the Ballroom Thieves; Lake Street Dive singer Rachael Price and songwriter Taylor Ashton; multiplatinum hit-makers Walk the Moon; and Deer Tick, Rhode Island’s own rock legends, Nunes said. Rhode Island's now-famous magician, Matt Franco, will share a magic trick via video from Las Vegas.
Graduates can expect to hear a version of "Shut Up and Dance with Me," and "Hope is Big," a song about Rhode Island, Nunes said.
The shout-outs will come from Colbert, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and award-winning actor Richard Jenkins.
Rhode Island School of Design graduate Shepard Fairey, a lifelong activist and social justice advocate, who created "RI Angel of Hope and Strength" to help launch the governor’s #RIArts initiative, which encourages Rhode Islanders to create and share artwork reflecting the many challenges we’re all facing due to the pandemic, will also pop in for a quick hello.
"What's also cool," said Nunes, "is that we asked for sponsorship ... for underwriting ... and we raised eighty thousand dollars which will go to the Newport Festivals Musicians Relief Fund, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Musician Relief Fund and the Rhode Island Artist Relief Fund."
"One hundred percent of what we raised will go toward helping artists," he said. "That's pretty cool."
"I want to thank The United Theatre for producing this special program, and I can't wait for our students to watch it," the governor said in a statement. "Our seniors have had to miss out on important traditions due to the COVID-19 crisis, but I'm proud of how we've come together as a state to find creative ways to celebrate their accomplishments."
The virtual concert is a way to unite the state around Rhode Island’s graduates and use the arts to celebrate the more than 9,000 graduating Rhode Island high school seniors, Nunes said.
The 30-minute program, which will air on Rhode Island PBS and across social media on Monday, June 15 at 8 p.m. on WSBE Rhode Island PBS (digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD in MA; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36). Prior to "United for Grads," PBS will air "Your Year 2020," a virtual program featuring Central Falls native Viola Davis as the keynote speaker.
Also included in "Your Year 2020" will be performances by Billy Gilman, who will sing "Soldier," and Erika Van Pelt, a Top 10 contestant on “American Idol,” who will sing the National Anthem.
Speakers will include Raimondo, Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggiero.
More than 50 musicians in high school marching bands will perform the traditional graduation march, "Pomp and Circumstance."
"We're the after-party," joked Nunes.
Nunes said he was grateful to the underwriters — Amica, Bank of America, Lisa Bisaccia and Robert Naparstek, Citizens Bank, CVS Health, and the Rhode Island Foundation — whose support made the concert possible.
Nunes said the concert can be streamed beginning Monday, June 15, at 8 p.m. across social media including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheUnitedTheatre/); YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0V_AFFeblFao2W8jHMobxQ/); Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/unitedtheatre); Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/united); and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/unitedtheatre/).
"It will be really good," said Nunes. "It was a very cool opportunity."
