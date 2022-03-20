PROVIDENCE (AP) — Rhode Island U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse missed a deadline to disclose two stock trades by two days, which his office attributed to a staff transition.
WPRI-TV reports that Whitehouse filed a report Wednesday saying he had purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Target and Tesla on Jan. 28. Members of Congress are required to disclose stock trades and various other financial transactions within 45 days, making Whitehouse two days late in disclosing the January stock purchases.
The late filing was first reported by the website Insider.
Whitehouse's spokesperson said Saturday the missed deadline was due to a staff transition and the senator does not trade stocks himself, nor is he consulted by the account manager regarding trades.
According to the financial disclosure rules for the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics, penalties are assessed when the report is filed more than 30 days after the due date, so the Democratic senator should not face a fine.
