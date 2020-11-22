FILE - In this Nov. 2019 photo provided by Mila Dorji, Rhodes Scholar Brian Reyes poses for a photo on Yale’s campus in New Haven, Conn. Reyes, a history major at Yale University from the Bronx, is the son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic. He is a student counselor who has been living on campus this school year and taking his classes online. He is planning on a two-year degree program in comparative social policy and a career in government or the nonprofit sector. (Mila Dorji via AP)